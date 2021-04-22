VAX FACTS: First dose Pfizer vaccines available May 1 at Bethesda Health Clinic in Tyler

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bethesda Health Clinic has partnered with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances to provide 500 first dose Pfizer vaccinations to the community 16 and older.

Shots will be distributed in the parking lot of the clinic at 409 W. Ferguson in Tyler between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on May 1. Appointments are not required.

Teenagers aged 16 – 17 are required to show valid ID that proves their age and they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Those who get their first dose during this clinic will need to have their second shot on May 22 at Bethesda Health Clinic, or they can make an appointment with NET Health.

Vaccines will be available on a first come, first served basis. Those with questions can call 903-596-8353.

