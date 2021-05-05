VAX FACTS: Jarvis Christian College offering Pfizer vaccines to the public next week

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Jarvis Christian College is set to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to the community on May 12.

Pfizer doses will be available for students, alumni, staff, faculty and the public ages 16 and older. The deadline to make an appointment is May 10.

Vaccines will be given in the Earl W. Rand Center Varsity Gym at JCC.

The Pfizer vaccine is given in two doses 21 days apart. You will schedule your 2nd dose appointment after getting your first vaccine.

Possible side effects from the Pfizer vaccine are pain, redness and swelling at the injection site and tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea.

Pfizer is currently emergency use authorized for ages 16 and up in the U.S. On Wednesday, Canadian health officials said they approved the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 and up and there have been talks about doing the same in the U.S.

For those who want to get a vaccine this week, NET Health will offer first dose Pfizer shots to people 16 and up Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Harvey Hall in Tyler.

To view a currently list of upcoming COVID clinics, visit NET Health’s website. Appointments are encouraged but are not required.