VAX FACTS: List of vaccines coming to East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For the week of May 3, East Texans will receive 11,050 vaccine doses, 5850 Pfizer and 5200 Moderna doses.
There are three vaccine hub locations in East Texas. These are large vaccination sites created with the goal of providing a simpler way for more people to sign up for appointments. Hub locations in East Texas include Longview, Lufkin and Tyler.
If you know someone who is eligible for the vaccine but lacks internet access, you can tell them to call 2-1-1 for referral to a local vaccine provider.
SMITH COUNTY -3,540
- Tyler – LHD NETHealth – 815 N Broadway Ave. – 1000 Moderna doses
- Tyler – DSHS PHR 4/5N HQ – 2521 W Front St. – 2340 Pfizer Vaccine doses
- Tyler – Texas Spine and Joint Hospital – 1814 Roseland Blvd – 200 Moderna doses
ANDERSON COUNTY – 500
- Palestine – Palestine Home Therapies – 201 Medical Dr. – 100 Moderna doses
- Palestine – Texas Department of Criminal Justice Powledge – 1400 FM 3452 – 400 Moderna doses
ANGELINA COUNTY – 100
Diboll – Texas Department of Criminal Justice DIBOLL – 1604 S 1ST ST – 100 Moderna doses
CHEROKEE COUNTY – 1000
- Rusk – Chapman Pharmacy – 108 E 5th St – 600 Moderna doses
- Rusk – Texas Department of Criminal Justice Hodge – 379 FM 2972 W- 300 Moderna doses
- Rusk – Texas Department of Criminal Justice Skyview – 379 FM 2972 W – 100 Moderna doses
GREGG COUNTY – 3,710
- Longview – CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview – 3510 Pfizer doses
- Longview – 1st Choice Pediatrics – 1205 N 6th St. – 200 Moderna doses
HENDERSON COUNTY – 100
Mabank – Tri-county family medicine 126 W Main St. – 100 Moderna doses
HOUSTON COUNTY – 400
Lovelady – Texas Department of Criminal Justice EASTHAM – Farm Road 230 – 400 Moderna doses
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY – 500
Nacogdoches – David L Duke III, MD, PLLC – 1216 Raguet St – 500 Moderna doses
RUSK COUNTY – 400
Henderson – Texas Department of Criminal Justice EAST TX ISF – 900 Industrial Drive – 400 Moderna doses
TYLER COUNTY – 400
Woodville – Texas Department of Criminal Justice Lewis – 777 FM 3497 – 400 Moderna doses
VAN ZANDT COUNTY – 300
- Grand Saline – Innate Medical Solution 749 N. Waldrip – 200 Moderna doses
- Wills Point – Brookshire’s Pharmacy #019 1105 W South Commerce St – 100 Moderna doses
WOOD COUNTY – 100
Winnsboro – Texas Department of Criminal Justice Johnston – 703 Airport Rd. – 100 Moderna doses