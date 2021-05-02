VAX FACTS: List of vaccines coming to East Texas

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For the week of May 3, East Texans will receive 11,050 vaccine doses, 5850 Pfizer and 5200 Moderna doses.

There are three vaccine hub locations in East Texas. These are large vaccination sites created with the goal of providing a simpler way for more people to sign up for appointments. Hub locations in East Texas include Longview, Lufkin and Tyler.

If you know someone who is eligible for the vaccine but lacks internet access, you can tell them to call 2-1-1 for referral to a local vaccine provider.

SMITH COUNTY -3,540

Tyler – LHD NETHealth – 815 N Broadway Ave. – 1000 Moderna doses

Tyler – DSHS PHR 4/5N HQ – 2521 W Front St. – 2340 Pfizer Vaccine doses

Tyler – Texas Spine and Joint Hospital – 1814 Roseland Blvd – 200 Moderna doses

ANDERSON COUNTY – 500

Palestine – Palestine Home Therapies – 201 Medical Dr. – 100 Moderna doses

Palestine – Texas Department of Criminal Justice Powledge – 1400 FM 3452 – 400 Moderna doses

ANGELINA COUNTY – 100

Diboll – Texas Department of Criminal Justice DIBOLL – 1604 S 1ST ST – 100 Moderna doses

CHEROKEE COUNTY – 1000

Rusk – Chapman Pharmacy – 108 E 5th St – 600 Moderna doses

Rusk – Texas Department of Criminal Justice Hodge – 379 FM 2972 W- 300 Moderna doses

Rusk – Texas Department of Criminal Justice Skyview – 379 FM 2972 W – 100 Moderna doses

GREGG COUNTY – 3,710

Longview – CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview – 3510 Pfizer doses

Longview – 1st Choice Pediatrics – 1205 N 6th St. – 200 Moderna doses

HENDERSON COUNTY – 100

Mabank – Tri-county family medicine 126 W Main St. – 100 Moderna doses

HOUSTON COUNTY – 400

Lovelady – Texas Department of Criminal Justice EASTHAM – Farm Road 230 – 400 Moderna doses

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY – 500

Nacogdoches – David L Duke III, MD, PLLC – 1216 Raguet St – 500 Moderna doses

RUSK COUNTY – 400

Henderson – Texas Department of Criminal Justice EAST TX ISF – 900 Industrial Drive – 400 Moderna doses

TYLER COUNTY – 400

Woodville – Texas Department of Criminal Justice Lewis – 777 FM 3497 – 400 Moderna doses

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – 300

Grand Saline – Innate Medical Solution 749 N. Waldrip – 200 Moderna doses

Wills Point – Brookshire’s Pharmacy #019 1105 W South Commerce St – 100 Moderna doses

WOOD COUNTY – 100

Winnsboro – Texas Department of Criminal Justice Johnston – 703 Airport Rd. – 100 Moderna doses