VAX FACTS: Longview ISD offering vaccines to students this week

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD partnered with St. Mary’s Church to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to district students 16 and up.

Superintendent James Wilcox made the announcement Monday. Vaccines are set to go out Wednesday, April 21 at Longview High School.

“These would be offered to Longview ISD students age 16 and up who wish to take the vaccine, free of charge, and totally voluntary,” Wilcox said.

AllAmericanVaccine.com is enabling this program. The site allows you to sign up and receive instant responses on appointments and more information about vaccines. They provide U.S. Board Certified providers to help you along the way.

Families interested in signing their eligible students up should make an appointment at the AllAmericanVaccine website.

As of March 29, everyone 16 and older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Texas.

While all vaccines are approved for those 18 and older, the CDC gave emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for individuals 16 and older.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are currently testing their vaccines on children. Dr. Anthony Fauci said in March that children ages 12-17 will likely begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines in the fall.

Younger children will likely have to wait longer. Fauci predicted that those under the age of 12 may start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine “in the first part of the first quarter of 2022.”