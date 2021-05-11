VAX FACTS: Longview ISD to offer free Pfizer vaccines to people ages 12 and up

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic May 19 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Longview High School’s library.

The clinic is open to everyone 12 and older and is 100% voluntary. All students must have permission from a parent or guardian and that parent or guardian must be present for any student to get their first dose of the vaccine.

“We have tried to be at the forefront of this fight– and it is a fight– with COVID since last March,” Superintendent James Wilcox said. “We were the first in the area to offer testing for staff, that was met with resistance and then it caught on and did really well. We were the first to offer testing for high school students, and that did really well.”

This clinic was originally only available to those ages 16 and up, per CDC guidelines. On Monday, the CDC extended their emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine. Studies conducted by Pfizer showed the vaccine not only was safe for teenagers, but also eliminated nearly all risk of catching COVID-19.

Wilcox said they did not hesitate to include the newly eligible age group in this clinic.

“We wanted to do that for the safety of our students number one, but also for the safety of our staff,” Wilcox said.

Pfizer vaccines are given in two doses, at least three weeks apart. Second shot appointments will be made after you receive the first dose. For information on ingredients, side effects eligibility and more, check the CDC’s website.

Since spring break, Wilcox said LISD has had two faculty members and two students test positive for COVID-19 in that month. As of today, he says there are zero positive cases of COVID in Longview ISD.