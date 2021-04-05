VAX FACTS: NET Health, UT Health taking new reservations for COVID-19 shots

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans can register to received their first COVID-19 vaccine from either NET Health or UT Health in Tyler this week.

Anyone that is 16 and older can make an appointment to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Harvey Convention Center on April 8, April 9, or April 10 from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

“Anyone interested in receiving their first COVID vaccine MUST make an appointment for a before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Please select your preferred day and time visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the ‘Vaccine Updates’ link. On this webpage, anyone can view the available appointment times to receive your first or your second Pfizer vaccine.”

Information for those needing their second dose

People who got their first shot on March 16, March 17, March 13 or on a previous day can receive their second shot on April 6 or April 7. They should head to the Harvey Convention Center from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged but not required for second doses, but individuals should show their COVID Vaccination Record Card.

People can also receive their second shot from NET Health if they received their Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days before March. It also doesn’t matter if they got their first shot from a different provider.

Information on future vaccine clinics

Future vaccine appointments will be published on “Vaccine Updates” on NETHealthCOVID19.org.

Individuals who do not have internet can make an appointment on the phone through the COVID Call Center at 903-617-6404 from 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

UT HEALTH

UT Health East Texas has opened additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments for anyone 16 and older. Vaccines will be given by appointment only.

Vaccine appointments may be made at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ut. New appointments will continue to open at this link as more vaccine arrives.

Those who need help navigating online sign-up or who are without access to internet can call 903-747-4VAC (4822) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to get a vaccine appointment.

What to expect

The vaccines will be given at UT Health North Campus Tyler, 11937 U.S. Highway 271. Appointment time slots are available this week and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday of next week. Anyone wanting a vaccine must have an appointment; vaccines for walk-ins will not be available.

There is no charge for the vaccine, but residents are asked to bring their insurance card to their appointment. During the appointment, residents will be registered, vaccinated and monitored for 15 minutes, during which time a second appointment will be scheduled.