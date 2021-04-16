VAX FACTS: North Tenneha Church of Christ hosts 1st dose Pfizer vaccine clinic on Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The North Tenneha Church of Christ at 1701 N. Tenneha Ave. in Tyler will host a First Dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A Second Dose Pfizer COVID-19 clinic will be held at the church from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8.
The clinic will be open to anyone 16 years and older. People who want to get the vaccine will be able to get the shot without an appointment during the walk-in clinic.
A drive-through option is also available for anyone who may not be able to walk into the church to get the vaccine.
For more information about the clinic people can call (903) 595-6442.
