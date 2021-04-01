VAX FACTS: Second dose of COVID-19 vaccines available at Smith County churches

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Smith County officials are encouraging people who got their COVID-19 vaccines from three churches in Smith County to get their second dose of the vaccine.

Approximately 1,500 individuals got their vaccine at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler, and New Zion Baptist Church in Winona. These second dose vaccines are only for people who received their first vaccine from these locations.

When people got their first shot, they were told to return at a specific date for their second one.

“We want to remind them that it is just as important to get your second dose of the vaccine as it was when you received the first dose to protect yourself from COVID-19,” Commissioner Hampton said.

Officials want to let people know that they should return to the same place where they got their first shot. They also should try to go during the same day in the week and time that they got their first vaccine.

The second doses will be offered at the following times and locations:

St. Peter Claver Catholic Church and St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6

St. Peter Claver

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7

St. Louis Baptist

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 8

New Zion Baptist

9:30 a.m. to1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 9

The clinics were organized by Commissioner Hampton, along with Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance President/CEO Nancy Rangel, Tyler Metro Chamber Board Chairman Derrick Choice, and Lisa Williams with Black Nurses Rock Tyler. They also sent invitations to churches so people can sign up for the vaccines.

“We wanted to bring the vaccines to the people in our African American and Hispanic communities,” Commissioner Hampton said. “By bringing these vaccine clinics to their churches, we thought they would be more comfortable in coming to get a vaccine.”

Northeast Texas Public Health District and Christus Trinity Mother Frances employees got the shots into peoples arms and many other people also volunteered from different organizations.

Commissioner Hampton thanked the pastors of the churches for graciously letting them host the vaccine clinics at their churches and for their help in coordinating the clinics.

She also said officials were hoping to help elderly and people with medical conditions that lived in underserved areas in Smith County to get their vaccines.

Hampton also said many people came out to all the locations.

“We were able to get with local pastors and word of mouth to create this successful outreach event,” Choice said. “I believe from the moment we reached out to folks they were happy to hear from us, and talked about how long they had been trying to get vaccinated. They knew us and trusted us, and I believe it only supported our mission when folks arrived and we were there working to ensure they were taken care of.”

The clinics were mobile, so this helped people who had issues with transportation. Some members of the community were also able to walk or carpool to the locations.