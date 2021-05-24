VAX FACTS: Several Tyler school campuses to host COVID vaccine clinics

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several school campuses in Tyler will host COVID vaccine clinics.

NET Health will continue to hold two-dose Pfizer vaccines and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics at the Harvey Hall Convention Center on Tuesday through Friday from May 25 through the 28th 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All of the NET Health COVID vaccine clinics will be closed Saturday, May 29 and will resume June 1.

Mobile COVID vaccines will be held at several school campus locations and will be open to the following:

Anyone above the age of 12

Any employee within the listed school district

And any citizen or community member who travels to the vaccine clinic location.

The vaccines will be at the following locations:

“Parents who bring their children to receive the Pfizer vaccine are asked to first make an appointment by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the “Get Vaccinated” link,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO said.

COVID vaccine clinics will continue to be held this week from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Palestine Mall, at the downtown Winnsboro Train Depot, and in Canton at the Van Zandt County Fairgrounds.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their parent or guardian when coming to any of our NET Health COVID vaccination clinics. If a child has health insurance such as Medicaid or is listed as a dependent on their parent’s health insurance, people are asked that you bring the health insurance card on the day of the vaccine appointment.

Persons without internet access can make an appointment by contacting our COVID Call Center at (903) 617 – 6404, Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.