VAX FACTS: Vaccine appointments now open for ages 12-15, NET Health holding several clinics in East Texas this week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has several vaccine clinics around East Texas this week, and now those over the age of 12 can get a Pfizer vaccine if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Kids and teens that might be preparing to attend summer camps or activities that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination are welcome to get Pfizer vaccines at Harvey Hall Convention Center in Tyler and any NET Health clinic across East Texas.

“Parents who bring their child(ren) to receive the Pfizer vaccine are asked to first make an appointment by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the “Get Vaccinated” link,” said NET Health CEO George Roberts. “On this webpage, you can select an available appointment time for you and for your child(ren) to receive a COVID vaccine.”

There is no fee and no associated costs to get the vaccine. Anyone under the age of 18 must be with a parent or guardian.

People over the age of 18 can receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Appointments for all vaccine clinic locations are recommended but not required.

NET Health’s COVID vaccine clinics in Winnsboro, in Canton, and in Palestine will provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine. Below are this week’s vaccine clinic days, times, and locations:

COVID vaccine clinics will also be made available in the following East Texas cities:

Those without internet access can make an appointment over the phone by contacting the COVID Call Center at 903-617-6404 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Pfizer vaccines are given in two doses, at least three weeks apart. Second shot appointments will be made after you receive the first dose. For information on ingredients, side effects eligibility and more, check the CDC’s website.