VAX FACTS: Vaccine appointments now open for ages 12-15, NET Health holding several clinics in East Texas this week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has several vaccine clinics around East Texas this week, and now those over the age of 12 can get a Pfizer vaccine if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Kids and teens that might be preparing to attend summer camps or activities that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination are welcome to get Pfizer vaccines at Harvey Hall Convention Center in Tyler and any NET Health clinic across East Texas.
“Parents who bring their child(ren) to receive the Pfizer vaccine are asked to first make an appointment by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the “Get Vaccinated” link,” said NET Health CEO George Roberts. “On this webpage, you can select an available appointment time for you and for your child(ren) to receive a COVID vaccine.”
There is no fee and no associated costs to get the vaccine. Anyone under the age of 18 must be with a parent or guardian.
People over the age of 18 can receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Appointments for all vaccine clinic locations are recommended but not required.
NET Health’s COVID vaccine clinics in Winnsboro, in Canton, and in Palestine will provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine. Below are this week’s vaccine clinic days, times, and locations:
- Winnsboro Train Depot from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (only J & J vaccines)
- Canton – Van Zandt County Fairgrounds from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Palestine Mall in Palestine from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
COVID vaccine clinics will also be made available in the following East Texas cities:
- May 17th at the Canton Trades Center from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- May 18 in Brownsboro at the El Presidente Restaurant from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- May 19 at the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- May 19 at Eustace High School from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- May 21 at the Coffee City Community Center from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- May 21 at the Wills Point Chamber of Commerce from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- May 22 in Tyler at Texas College from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (first dose and J & J)
- May 22 in Canton at the Old Bethel Missionary Church from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- May 22 in Wills Point at the Rolling Oaks Fire Department from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Those without internet access can make an appointment over the phone by contacting the COVID Call Center at 903-617-6404 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Pfizer vaccines are given in two doses, at least three weeks apart. Second shot appointments will be made after you receive the first dose. For information on ingredients, side effects eligibility and more, check the CDC’s website.
- Neches ISD to consider resignation of superintendent at Monday meeting
- Police: Woman kills her 2 kids with meat cleaver in Arizona
- VAX FACTS: Vaccine appointments now open for ages 12-15, NET Health holding several clinics in East Texas this week
- Sunday Evening Forecast: Rain will increase flash flooding threat this week
- State of Texas: A frantic deadline for lawmakers and questions about risks as mask guidelines ease