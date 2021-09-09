Vehicle allegedly flees scene after 3 cars crash in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A vehicle allegedly fled the scene of a crash that involved three cars in Cherokee County on Thursday.
According to Instanews Cherokee County, the hit-and-run wreck happened in front of a McDonald’s on Highway 69 in Rusk.
Officials are now looking for a dark red sedan that was driven by a woman, and she was seen turning onto Highway 84 W off the square.
- Lt. Governor continues to push bill that would require Texas students play sports based on biological sex
- Thursday Evening Forecast: Cooler start Friday, rain chances returning next week
- Abbott signs Hughes’ social media censorship protection bill into law
- Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
- Community comes together to spread awareness 1 year after Texas teen’s sudden death