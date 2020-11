BEAULAH HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, a vehicle struck the Hawkins Area Chamber of Commerce building leaving a hole in the wall.

The driver ran over the mail box and drove into the building. White paint was left behind.

Photo courtesy of Hawkins Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.