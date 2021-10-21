Vehicle rear-ends Tyler ISD school bus, no students injured

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A car ran into a Tyler ISD bus Thursday morning, a Tyler ISD spokesperson confirmed.

There were 10 students on the bus in total — nine high school students and one middle school student– and no injuries were reported. All students were taken to school afterwards.

A TISD official said the bus was stopped at a railroad track on ESE Loop 323 when the second vehicle behind the bus failed to stop, hitting the car in front of it and pushing it into the back of the bus.

It is also school bus safety week and TISD has been reminding everyone to be mindful of school buses.

“This is a good time to remind drivers to know the law when it comes to being around school buses, that sort of thing,” TISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines said. “We have actually joined forced with Tyler PD to put out information this week about different rules of the road when it comes to safety.”