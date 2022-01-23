Vehicle rollover in Rusk County leaves 1 person dead on SH 322

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead in Rusk County after a single-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on State Highway 322 early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook from the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the wreck was reported at approximately 1:25 a.m. on SH 322, near County Road 240. The wreck caused a brief period of blockage on the road until officials were able to clear it.

The post also indicated that the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, EMS personnel, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene.

At this time, no further information is available.