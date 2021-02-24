Vehicle strikes person in golf cart near Grand Saline

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A crash between a vehicle and a golf cart occurred on FM 17 north of Grand Saline.

According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark, the accident occurred when an individual in a golf cart was pulling out of their driveway onto the road. As the person was pulling out, Dark says they were struck by another vehicle traveling the road.

Dark confirmed that one person was transported to a hospital via helicopter. The other driver was not injured.

This is a developing story. KETK will keep you updated as more information becomes available.