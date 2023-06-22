SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County is auctioning vehicles, furniture and more as of Thursday.

The online auction is for Smith County surplus items, and bidding will end on July 6.

Surplus items in the auction include:

Five GMC Sierras

Ford van

Chevrolet van

Ford F-150

Nine Chevrolet Tahoes

Five Chevrolet Silverados

Chevrolet Impala

Two Pontiac G6s

Harley Davidson motorcycle

Cadillac Escalade

Conex container

Safe

Law books

Office furniture and equipment

Emergency vehicle accessories and emergency equipment

Tables and chairs

Visit renebates.com to see the items available for auction. People who want to view items in-person can make an appointment to do so by calling 903-590-4726. Appointments are only available from 2-5 p.m. on Monday, June 26 or Friday, June 30 at 302 East Line St. in Tyler.