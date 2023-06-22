SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County is auctioning vehicles, furniture and more as of Thursday.
The online auction is for Smith County surplus items, and bidding will end on July 6.
Surplus items in the auction include:
- Five GMC Sierras
- Ford van
- Chevrolet van
- Ford F-150
- Nine Chevrolet Tahoes
- Five Chevrolet Silverados
- Chevrolet Impala
- Two Pontiac G6s
- Harley Davidson motorcycle
- Cadillac Escalade
- Conex container
- Safe
- Law books
- Office furniture and equipment
- Emergency vehicle accessories and emergency equipment
- Tables and chairs
Visit renebates.com to see the items available for auction. People who want to view items in-person can make an appointment to do so by calling 903-590-4726. Appointments are only available from 2-5 p.m. on Monday, June 26 or Friday, June 30 at 302 East Line St. in Tyler.