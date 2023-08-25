RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Multiple stolen vehicles were recovered on Thursday in Rusk County, and are reported to value $290,000.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received information that stolen property was hidden in the 5300 block of CR 1114 and found them once deputies arrived.

Investigators and auto theft task force units recovered several stolen trucks, trailers, side by sides, a skid steer and an ATV. The sheriff’s office said Gregg, Smith and Upshur counties were notified some of the stolen items were recovered.

Photo courtesy of Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

“We will have warrants for those individuals involved and continue working on this case with the sheriff’s offices,” officials said.