RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The frozen precipitation overnight has made driving very hazardous all over East Texas, especially in rural areas where many roads remained covered in ice and snow.

“It’s very slick right now. Two-wheel drive vehicles are having issues going up and down them. 18-wheeler all having problems going up and down hills,” said Patrick Dooley, Rusk County OEM and Fire Marshal.

Dooley said roads are maintained year-round and prepped for weather conditions by different entities.

State highways are treated by TXDOT and city streets are handled by the city.

The county roads are treated by the commissioners and split up between precincts.

“It gets to be a little harder to maintain all of your county roads to put brine down, manpower. Sometimes this isn’t what we do in East Texas,” said Dooley.

Many of those back roads aren’t treated, high-traffic places like residential areas are the top priority.

“One good thing about county roads is there is a lot of tree coverage that work like a canopy, so you wont have much accumulation on those a lot of times,” said Dooley,

Dooley urges drivers to not get on these roads if you can help it.

“We don’t want people out on this and you’re sliding off into the road or into a ditch or something worse we don’t want that,” said Dooley.

Below freezing temps are extended to Wednesday, its best to be cautious and leave home in plenty of time.