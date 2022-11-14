TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One of the people who has been confirmed to have died in the Dallas Air Show on Nov. 12 , Dan Ragan, attended the 2021 Rose City Airfest in Tyler.

Ragan flew the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft that appeared at the inaugural 4th of July Rose City Airfest in 2021.

“I flew in that B-17, it was a navy plane back then and I was a crew member 67 years ago,” Ragan shared with KETK in a 2021 interview.

There is a current investigation that is taking place to find out why and how the crash took place at the Dallas Air Show over the weekend and is said that the investigation could take up to 18 months.