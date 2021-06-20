Veteran who lost 3 limbs in Afghanistan honored in Tyler on Father’s Day weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An Army veteran who sustained life-altering injuries in Afghanistan was honored at Tyler’s Camp V on Saturday

Ryan Davis is an Army veteran, dedicating his life to the country. He was deployed in Afghanistan for two months when an accident happened that changed his life forever.

Ryan triggered an explosion while his team conducted a raid. It was three hours before the Medivac could take him to the closest hospital. He battled infections and a lot of pain, losing his right arm above the elbow, right leg above the knee, and left leg below the knee.

“We slugged ourselves out of there like Americans, but unfortunately I took a hit along the way,” Ryan said.

Now, almost two years and 64 surgeries later, Ryan is being honored for his bravery in Tyler at Camp V, an organization for veterans.

“I’m just happy that he’s here and healthy and that we’re able to do stuff,” said his wife Asia Davis.

His seven-year-old boy Knox in awe of his hero, watching his dad learn to walk again.

“First, he just got started getting up,” Knox said. “It looked like he just got he was on the pole like walking.”

Ryan said accepting what happened and moving forward is the only option for his family.

“Motivation came to just try to become the most re-normal, you know the new normal,” Asia said. “The motivation of the good Lord, because he wouldn’t be here.”

Ryan finds strength in God and in his son.

“When it feels like everything is gone, sometimes the things in front of you begin to glow, and I think Knox was one of those individuals,” Ryan said.

This year is Ryan’s second father’s day since the accident.

Not dwelling on the past, all they do now is move forward.