TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Through a five-week course, Camp V and Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center have been testing a program to help veterans and their families.

“It’s been a heck of a learning lesson, and I’ve enjoyed every bit of it,” said Chuck Pool, United States Marine Corps Veteran participant.

Chuck and Kitty Pool were some of the participants part of the pilot program to help Chuck’s trauma with horses.

“I have seen my husband grow when he first started, he was really nervous, very, the anxiety was real high,” said Kitty Pool, participant.

At the beginning of August when we caught up with Chuck, he was scared, nervous, and very anxious when it came to horses, but five weeks later he has done a complete 180.

“I did not know, but the horse did know my anxiety, I had to calm down a bunch when I did, she did, it was, it was fun,” said Chuck.

Everyone began the course with grooming and then they got in the pen to learn to lead, forming that real bond with the horses.

“We’ve groomed them and everything and we walked them but getting in the arena with them was really, really fun,” said Kitty.

Chuck and Kitty will now volunteer at Starbrite, with the possibility to learn and make more progress in the future.

“We’re hoping to take the individuals that graduate today, advance them into the next classes,” said Travis Gladhill, Executive Director, Camp V.

Camp V executive director Travis Gladhill says the pilot program has been extremely successful, and they have had a lot of interest from other veterans.

“We’ve received nothing but outstanding feedback and everyone has had a great time and seeing the benefits of it,” said Gladhill.

The Pool’s say they hope more veterans will have access to the program, and be able to benefit. If you are a veteran or a family member and are interested in the course reach out to Camp V or Starbrite directly.