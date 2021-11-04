Veterans in East Texas react to possibility of military vaccine mandate

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Senator Ted Cruz is fighting for a bill that would prevent the Department of Defense from potentially dishonorably discharging service members who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some republican senators are pushing for a bill that would stop military members from being forced to receive the vaccine.

“I’m asking the Department of Defense, please don’t, cause these brave warriors to begin to lose trust and confidence in the country that lies behind them that they love so much,” said Mike Berry, First Liberty Institute General Counsel.

The Biden administration has not directly said they are seeking to dishonorably discharge unvaccinated service members, but the White House said in a statement that it “strongly opposes” a bill that would ban the Department of Defense from dishonorably discharging service members who refuse vaccination.

According to experts, the Biden administration does not have the authority to dishonorably discharge unvaccinated service members.

In East Texas, veterans are torn on this issue, saying they’re upset that the military hasn’t been accepting religious exemptions, forcing military members to choose between their faith and their service.

”It’s really a tough decision you know, I think that the military has an honor and duty to serve their country but you also have a choice to make,” said Kelly Kirkland, a Tyler veteran and owner of Kelly’s Tattoo Shop.

East Texas veterans at the American Legion in Tyler said the president should focus on strengthening our armed services.

“We have a commander and chief who is stripping our military down, then our strength from protecting the United States citizens goes way into the gutter,” said Wayne Hampton, a Tyler veteran.

They added that it’s your choice to join the military, so it should be up to you on whether you get the vaccine or not.

The veterans also believe members of the military shouldn’t have to give up benefits when they are putting their lives on the line for our country.

“Adding more confusion and more pressure on those that want to come and serve our country, I think this is an unlawful and wrong mandate,” said Christian Kolbert, a Tyler veteran.

He added that the Commander in Chief shouldn’t be making this choice on behalf of the millions of men and women in the U.S. Armed Services.