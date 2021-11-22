Vexus Fiber announces plans to create new fiber internet network in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Vexus Fiber, a fiber internet service provider, announced they are going to build in Nacogdoches and the surrounding areas.

The network is going to cost $20 million and be privately funded by Vexus, which is a company in Texas and Louisiana. They will offer symmetrical multi-gigabit speed internet service to more than 15,000 homes and businesses.

“We are excited to continue our network expansion in Texas with our new 100% fiber optic network plans in Nacogdoches,” said Jim Gleason, CEO. “Vexus’ fiber network will provide homes and businesses with a new, competitive choice for internet and entertainment. This expansion brings reliable internet to families and businesses in the area, allowing them access to our future-proof fiber technology.”

Vexus is expecting to start construction in spring 2022, so their services will be available to some before the end of 2022. It will take about 18 months to set up the full network in Nacogdoches.

In September, Vexus broke ground and started installing lines in Tyler. Residents were eager to have more options for internet providers.

Now, the company said, the fiber network can create more jobs, attract more businesses and increase property values.

“With the average amount of devices in homes continuing to rise, it is important that we supply our residents with the speeds that fit their family’s needs,” said Nacogdoches Mayor Jimmy Mize. “We believe fiber optic broadband connections are critical to a modern city’s infrastructure. We are excited to work with Vexus Fiber to begin the process of making Nacogdoches a thriving Gigacity.”

The fiber network program is part of a construction plan supported by Pamlico Capital and Oak Hill Capital investors.

“The opportunity to grow with Vexus and new communities in Texas is very rewarding. We are extremely pleased with the progress the team at Vexus Fiber is delivering by building a quality fiber network at a fast pace to residents and businesses that need this network of the future,” added Art Roselle of Pamlico Capital.

Fiber internet service is more reliable, according to Vexus.

“It has a higher data capacity and bandwidth, is less susceptible to outside interference and has a much lower latency than a traditional copper connection,” said the fiber company.

Vexus will offer 10 Gig internet speeds, all-digital TV and phone service to their customers. Businesses will be able to get data connections of up to 10 gigs, TeleCloud-hosted voice solutions and TV packages.

Vexus Fiber operates in Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls and Abilene and in Hammond, Covington and Mandeville in Louisiana.

The company is also expanding to the Rio Grande Valley and San Angelo, Texas, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Vexus is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

Residents and businesses that are interested in Vexus Fiber services can click here to receive updates on construction. Typically, residents will receive communication via email and mail about activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to construction. Those interested in joining the Vexus Fiber team can click here.