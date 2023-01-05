TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Christmas Day, the Caldwell Zoo had to say goodbye to a big part of their zoo.

Nazim, a Grevy’s zebra, passed away on Christmas Day after battling a severe intestinal ailment. He joined the zoo in 2019 when he came from Brookfield Zoo in Chicago.

“Although Nazim joined our zoo family relatively recently, it feels like he’s been with us for a long, long time.” Caldwell Zoo

Nazim was 23 years old and the father of Amali, who was born at the Caldwell Zoo in 2020.

“He absolutely loved fresh produce and his favorite enrichment item was a huge rubber ball that he’d roll back and forth,” said the Caldwell Zoo. “This clever and beautiful zebra has made such an impact on the zoo and the entire Tyler community. We will miss his vibrant spirit and lively calls.”