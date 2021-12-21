Victim in Chapel Hill house fire identified

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office has confirmed the identity of the woman who died in a house fire in the Chapel Hill area on Friday.

“The female resident has been identified as 62-year-old Teresa Kent,” Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said. “Our deepest condolences go out to Ms. Kent’s family as they deal with this tragic loss.”

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a fire in the 15500 block of Rolling Pines Drive in the New Chapel Hill area at 12:23 p.m. on Dec. 17. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it has been determined that the fire started in a bedroom of the house.