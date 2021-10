SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The man killed in a car wreck that flipped a truck into Lake Tyler has been identified as an Arp resident.

On Friday, DPS troopers responded to a crash on CR 230 about three miles west of Arp. 37-year-old Philip Willis was driving his 2006 Dodge Ram when he crashed into a guardrail and flipped into the lake upside down.

Willis was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Merideth and was taken to East Texas Mortuary in Tyler.

The crash remains under investigation.