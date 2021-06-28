Victims identified in fatal head-on collision in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS identified the people that were involved in a head-on crash that killed two people and left two people hospitalized.

The crash occurred on Friday at around 11:15 a.m. on FM 751 north of Wills Point. According to DPS and Sheriff Hendrix, a Chevrolet Spark attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone when they struck a Ford F-150 head on.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Ember N Berg, 37, of Quinlan. Berg was taken to a hospital in Dallas in critical condition. Berg was driving with Angela Phillips, 33 of Quinlan and Dorothy Hines, 51, of Quinlan.

Phillips was transported to A Dallas hospital where she later died and Hines was pronounced at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was identified at Robert Anderson, 74, of Wills Point. Anderson was transported to a hospital in Tyler in serious condition.