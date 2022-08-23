POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people stole an East Texas trailer and welding machine, said the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, officials are asking the public if they can provide more information about the theft, which took place on Aug. 7 around 7:15 a.m. in Polk County.

A man and woman used a U-Haul truck to steal a small trailer from a business on FM 350 South, said the sheriff’s office. The pair took a Hobart welding machine and other welding equipment, then they travelled south on FM 3126, according to law enforcement.

If you have any information in reference to this case that may help with the investigation, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936)327-6810. You may also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, (the P3 App) or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where you will remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.