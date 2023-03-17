DUBLIN, Ireland (KETK) – Tyler Junior College’s internationally famous Apache Belles were in Dublin, Ireland today to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day. The above videos of their visit were shared on the Apache Belle’s Instagram.

Saint Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland and for his holiday in Dublin, Ireland’s capital, the Irish got a special taste of East Texas. The Apache Belles were very excited to perform in Dublin’s own St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“So excited to be able to go to a foreign country where I have never been and it’s such a huge parade,” said Katie Baggs, a sophomore dancer on the 75th line of Apache Belles.

The Apache Belles previously visited Ireland in 2000, more than two decades ago.

“I think that that’s once in a lifetime so, we are really excited,” said Baggs.

Many of the Apache Belles have only celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in the United States, but they are taking advantage of this opportunity to celebrate the holiday in its country of origin.

“You know people here in the states celebrate St. Patrick’s day so to be able to celebrate there and experience that pride that they have in their country and their history is super exciting,” said Audrey Smith, dance captain on the 75th line of Apache Belles.