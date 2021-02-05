VIDEO: Choking child rescued by Tyler ISD staff with Heimlich Maneuver

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- 4 staff members of Tyler ISD rescued a student who was choking by doing the Heimlich Maneuver.

Tyler ISD shared video of the incident on Friday, which happened at T.J. Austin Elementary School.

A boy was eating during lunch then he started choking, and within seconds Mrs. Gomez started the Heimlich. Mrs. Ruiz and Coach Williams also assisted.

Then, Nurse Ortega helped clear the student’s airway, so he could breathe properly again.

“Heroes are all around us. Join us in giving a BIG THANKS to Mrs. Gomez, Mrs. Ruiz, Coach Williams, and Nurse Ortega for being heroes at T. J. Austin Elementary School,” wrote Tyler ISD on Facebook.