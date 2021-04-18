VIDEO: Demolition of power plant was ‘explosion’ heard throughout Northeast Texas

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is giving an explanation for the boom heard around Northeast Texas on Sunday.

The Big Brown Power Plant in Fairfield was demolished according to plan.

“I’m sure everyone heard the explosion,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “Everything is ok. That was Big Brown bringing down the 2 stacks as they continue take down and clean up of the mine.”

People in Rusk, Palestine, Canton and other East Texas towns reported hearing the boom.

The sheriff’s office shared a video taken by Kirby Capps Flandry that shows the two stacks coming down, a plume of smoke and an audible boom.

The Big Brown Power Plant opened in 1971. In 2017, power company Luminant announced that despite the efforts to keep Big Brown alive, it was not “a sustainable option for our fleet.”

Luminant estimated that 200 employees would be impacted by the closure.

When Big Brown closed in 2018, NBC DFW in Dallas reported that Fairfield was scrambling to replace hundreds of jobs when one of the largest employers in the county shut down.

Two years later in 2020, the plant was purchased by Commercial Liability Partners.

CLP decided to demolish and remediate the existing structure with the goal of preparing the site for future development.

In that deal, CLP also purchased the Monticello Power Plant in Titus County, and say they will handle that one similarly.