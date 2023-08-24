JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Texas A&M Forest Service is on the scene of a 1000-acre fire in Jasper County called the Shearwood Creek Fire. The fire is reportedly 1000 acres and 0% contained as of 7:01 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the wildfire crossed into Tyler County on FM 255 near CR 3900 and CR 3930. Several structures have reportedly been destroyed and more are in danger.

Anyone who lives in the area from the Neches River to Hwy 63 on FM 255, is asked to “EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO ENTER THIS AREA,” according to a post from the sheriff’s office.

The following roads are closed due to the fire:

East/west SH 63 from HWY 255 to Jasper County Line Road

East/west Hwy 255 from SH 63 to the Neches River

Shearwood Creek Fire in Jasper County (Courtesy: Jasper County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is exhibiting “extreme fire behavior.” Crews are set up on the scene to protect structures and aviation assets are assisting with dropping water down to help put out the fire.