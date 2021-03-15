VIDEO: Fire at Lufkin Resale causes North Raguet Street to be completely blocked

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- A fire at Lulu’s Resale on Monday led police to block off North Raguet Street.

The Lufkin Fire Department is working to extinguish the blaze at 1014 North Raguet Street and Lufkin Police is also at the scene assisting with the traffic, wrote Lufkin police.

Firefighters were called to the fire around 1:58 p.m. The building was engulfed in flames.

No one was inside of the building.

First responders are trying to contain the fire, to stop it from burning a mechanic shop that is connected to the end of the building.

The Hudson Volunteer Fire Department is also assisting due to a mutual aid request.

Officials expect North Raguet Street to be blocked for the next several hours.