HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene of an acre-wide wildfire.

Crims Chapel VFD said they are working on an approximate one acre wildfire off of County Road 236. Fire personnel said that as of 5:30 p.m., a perimeter around the fire had been set and there is no threat to the surrounding areas. Two fire engines are still on the scene putting out the rest of the remaining hot spots.