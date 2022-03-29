HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Ring video camera shows a woman taking a package from the front porch of a house north of Hallsville on Friday at approximately 9:15 a.m., and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for information.

The video shows a white woman getting out of a maroon four-door sedan, walking up to the porch and taking the package before leaving.

Anyone with information that could identify the woman or the driver of the vehicle is asked to contact the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 903-923-4020. Those who wish to remain anonymous should contact Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 App.