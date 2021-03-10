VIDEO: Jacksonville police officer tackles suspect in Chick-fil-A parking lot with help from citizen

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville police arrested a suspect in a Chick-fil-A parking lot with some help from a citizen nearby.
On Wednesday, Jacksonville police officers attempted to stop a man they say was in a stolen vehicle.
The suspect ended up fleeing on foot through the Chick-fil-A parking lot on S. Jackson Street.
According to police, a Chick-fil-A customer who was waiting for his chicken sandwich used the door of his truck to stop the suspect, as shown in security footage.
“The suspect was quickly apprehended after the ‘HANGRY’ (but helpful) citizen reminded the suspect as to why you should never run from the police,” JPD said in a statement.
