VIDEO: Lufkin resident saves man from 18-wheeler engulfed in flames after crash on U.S. 59

(KETK)- A Lufkin resident rescued the driver of an 18-wheeler after the vehicle caught on fire following a crash on U.S. 59 on Saturday.

The wreck happened around 6:00 a.m. The 18-wheeler collided head-on with a concrete barrier that leads up to the U.S. 59 flyover, the city of Lufkin wrote.

Officials do not know what caused the driver to hit the barrier. The 18-wheeler also had two trailers attached to it that had tractor tires inside.

The Lufkin Fire Department arrived promptly to the scene and contained the fire. They also took the driver to a local hospital. The man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the city said.

The crash is still being investigated.

The northbound side of U.S. 59 is closed from Whitehouse Drive to South Medford Drive.

Officials are diverting traffic to the northbound feeder. They expect it to take four to five hours to clear the area where the crash happened.

The city also said they believe there will be major backup and delays.

TxDOT is also assisting and using barricades.