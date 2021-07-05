VIDEO: Jacksonville police searching for man that broke into store

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A man was caught on camera breaking into a store in Jacksonville, TX on Sunday.

The Jacksonville Police Department Facebook page posted the video on Sunday at around 10:43 a.m.

In the video the man can be seen breaking the glass of the door by punching it then head butting and jumping through the broken glass.

Police have asked for the public’s help of identifying him.

