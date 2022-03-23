RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Many communities were affected after severe storms ripped through East Texas on Monday.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management shared drone video of the aftermath near Mount Enterprise.

The video showed trees that had been knocked over. Some houses and other buildings were torn apart and debris was left across the area. An 18-wheeler carrying logs was also turned over due to the storm.

Officials said high voltage transmission lines need repairs. Some power lines and trees also fell on the roadways, so travel was impacted. After the storms, roads were also flooded.

Authorities advised for people to be on the lookout for crews working to clear the damage during the next few days.