RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk police are seeking the public’s help locating unidentified persons of interest caught on camera stealing gasoline on Bonner Street and other locations in the city of Rusk.

Rusk Police state that at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night, unknown persons, including the person in the attached video, committed multiple gasoline thefts in Rusk.

They are asking any individual that may have information regarding theses crimes to call Cherokee County Crime Stoppers at 903-586-7867 and it may be worth a cash reward.

According to officials, you may remain anonymous and can also leave a tip on Cherokee County Crime Stoppers Facebook page.