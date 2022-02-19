EDITOR’S NOTE: The video above is courtesy of the Rusk County OEM Facebook page.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas fire departments and law enforcement battled a 219-acre fire in Rusk County on Saturday.

Around 1 p.m. several fire departments were called to a grass/woods fire in the 13000 block US Hwy 259 S.

When officials arrived they reported 40 acres of a fast-moving fire and requested additional fire departments and a UAS (drone) for aerial overview.

Fire departments from around the East Texas region came to help assist including the following:

East Side Volunteer Fire Department

Mount Enterprise Fire Department

Rusk County Rescue Unit

Laneville Fire Department

Reklaw; New Salem, Central Heights and Cushing Fire Departments from the Nacogdoches County area

Rusk County OEM

The Texas Forest Service reported that an estimated 219 acres in total were burned.

A total of eight fire agencies responded as well as the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Although Rusk County is not under a burn ban, at this time Rusk County OEM urges extreme caution when burning and asks that no one leaves a fire unattended or to not burn at all.