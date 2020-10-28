Update: Bullard mayor releases statement concerning officer seen in video shoving Black teen

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Pam Frederick, the mayor of Bullard, has released the following statement concerning the actions of a Bullard police officer who, as an off-duty security guard, is seen in a video shoving a Black teenager to the pavement outside a Tyler recreation center.

“We have met with the NAACP and plan to have a joint press conference toward the end of the week.

“Having reviewed the body camera video and discussed the situation with Bullard Law Enforcement administration, I feel that our officers handled the situation well.

“We need to come together as a community and restore the faith we have in our law enforcement officers as well our respect for their authority.”

DATE: 2:35 p.m. Wednesday

Officials in Bullard as of Wednesday afternoon had not released a formal statement concerning the status of an off-duty Bullard PD officer who, in his part-time job as a security guard, is seen on a video shoving a Black teenager in custody to the pavement.

The officer, whose identity has not been released, is seen on a cell phone video, pushing the teen down outside Grand Slam, an entertainment complex in Tyler.

Lexie Hudson, a communications officer for the city of Bullard, said she “could not make a comment right now” concerning the case.

She said she could was not able to answer questions about whether the city would take action against the officer.

It is possible the city would release a formal statement at a later time, she said.

Bullard PD Sgt. Jeff Bragg, who serves as the department’s public information officer, said what happened involving the officer is under review and that he couldn’t confirm anything “at this point in time.”

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Community members are asking questions and raising concerns after a security guard at Grand Slam in Tyler forcibly pushed a Black teenager who appears to be in custody to the pavement.

According to a statement originally posted by Grand Slam, the incident happened on Oct. 24 and started when a youth was asked to leave by a security officer identified as an off-duty Bullard police officer.

The video shows what appears to be multiple officers around 15-year-old Christian Tyler when one of them shoved him to the ground.

Tonya Pettie, the teenager’s mother explained how she felt after she found out.

“When you hear it happen to your child because I was on the phone when it happened I lost it completely” said Pettie.

Other people were upset about what they saw on the video as well and they gathered on Tuesday outside Grand Slam, a recreation complex at 5201 S. Broadway Ave.

Laya Washington attended the protest and did not agree with how the situation was handled.

“It was no reason why they should have slammed him down like that especially if he was in handcuffs. Christian was unarmed he wasn’t really a threat so there’s no point of police brutality,” said Washington.

KETK reached out to the Bullard Police Department for a comment, but we have not received a response.

This is a developing story.