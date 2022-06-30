MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Officials are looking for the people accused of stealing an SUV in East Texas on Thursday said the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers.

The aggravated robbery happened in Marshall around 2:05 a.m. in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of West Grand Ave (US Highway 80).

The suspect took out a firearm while they stole the victim’s vehicle, said authorities. The suspect drove to the business in a white crew cab Chevrolet Silverado that is possibly a 2003-2006 model.

The vehicle that was stolen was a 2005 GMC Envoy with the following Texas license plate: LRP-9448.

Both vehicles went eastbound on Highway 80 toward Highway 59. If you have any information related to this case contact MPD at 903-935-4575. If you wish to remain anonymous you may call Crimestoppers 903-935-9969.