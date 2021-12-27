VIDEO: Trinity police looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run on Christmas Day

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – The Trinity Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Christmas Day.

Officials received report of the incident on Dec. 25 around 2:20 a.m. A vehicle struck a 36-year-old man who had stopped and laid in the middle of Highway 19 near Kelly Street, said police. Law enforcement said the pedestrian died, and it is unknown why they laid in the middle of the highway.

The vehicle later left the scene, according to officials. The car is possibly small and a dark green color. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Crockett on Hwy 19. The front of the car may be damaged.

If you have information that may lead to the identification of the driver of the vehicle, please contact local law enforcement or crime stoppers.

“It’s unfortunate that (the) deceased was laying in the road. However, you have a duty as a driver to stop and report anytime you strike an object on the roadway, especially when it involves striking a person,” said police.