VIDEO: Tyler Mayor Don Warren, city manager share updates on the water pressure and warming centers

(KETK)- The Tyler Mayor Don Warren and the city manager provided information about the water pressure and warming centers in a video on Wednesday.

The mayor said he has received multiple messages from people who are upset about their current situation after the severe weather.

“I understand the frustration whether it is about loss of electricity or loss of water or lack of water pressure,” said Warren.

He also encouraged people to come together.

“If we have a neighbor that’s cold and has no electricity. Its time to invite them in and share your home, share your fire place so to speak share the love,” said Warren.



The city also has warming centers set up throughout for those who do not have electricity.



People can call 903-592 3232 and be transported to the warming center.

They can also go to the city of Tyler Facebook to see where the warming centers are located.

The City manager Ed Broussard also gave an update about how the city is working to fix certain issues caused by this historic winter storm.

He added that the fire and police departments are fully staffed and encouraged people to stay off the roads.

The city has also been in contact with Oncor, which is waiting on new directions from ERCOT about the power outages.

Broussard also mentioned the lack of electricity has impacted the water system. It took down the Lake Palestine pump station.

They previously had difficulty getting a generator to power the pump station, but this afternoon Oncor got the power flowing to the Lake Palestine water treatment plant.

People can expect to see water power and water pressure increase through the night and into Thursday. This should be restored by Friday and Saturday, according to Broussard.



Utilities are currently working on water main breaks. They’re asking people who have water to conserve it.

Additionally, the busses will not be running. Trash services will begin on Monday, but the city will be monitoring the conditions.