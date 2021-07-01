VIDEO: Watch Monticello Power Plant in Titus County implode

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A power plant in Titus County imploded on Thursday.

The Monticello Power Plant was taken offline in 2018, and a scheduled implosion took place Thursday morning. ESM Hydraulics LLC posted a video on their Facebook showing the implosion.

Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department and the Mount Pleasant Fire Department were present during the implosion.

Monticello generated power for Texans for more than 40 years. According to Curt Morgan, Vistra Energy’s president and CEO, “the market’s unprecedented low power price environment has profoundly impacted its operating revenues and no longer supports continued investment.”

Luminant estimates that around 200 employees were impacted by Monticello’s retirement.

This comes just months after part of another power plant, Big Brown in Fairfield, was demolished. On April 18, the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office said that they brought down two stacks as part of its demolition.

Both Big Brown and Monticello were purchased by Commercial Liability Partners. CLP decided to demolish and remediate the existing structures with the goal of preparing the sites for future development.

