PICKTON, Texas (KETK) – Damage is being reported in East Texas after severe storms struck the area.
A viewer sent KETK a video from the Pickton area after a possible tornado.
The roof appeared to have been torn off of a house.
Large trees were down on the roads and snapped in half. The videos below are from the Pickton area:
There are downed trees in Mount Enterprise too. The local fire department shared a photo of a tree on FM 3055 about three miles south of Highway 84.
