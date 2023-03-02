PICKTON, Texas (KETK) – Damage is being reported in East Texas after severe storms struck the area.

A viewer sent KETK a video from the Pickton area after a possible tornado.

The roof appeared to have been torn off of a house.

Large trees were down on the roads and snapped in half. The videos below are from the Pickton area:

Photo from the Pickton area

There are downed trees in Mount Enterprise too. The local fire department shared a photo of a tree on FM 3055 about three miles south of Highway 84.