CANTON, Texas (KETK) — March 29 is National Vietnam’s Veterans Day and the Van Zandt County Veteran’s Memorial Museum hosted an appreciation reception.

“We don’t honor our veterans nearly enough and especially our Vietnam veterans,” said Patricia Pitts Thibodeau, a Vietnam veteran.

On Vietnam Veterans Day we remember the 58,000 Americans who gave their lives.

“Vietnam lasted a long time for our country at one time we had half a million men and women in combat in Vietnam,” said Cary Hilliard, veteran and Museum Board Chairman.

Hilliard added that many in combat were young, 18-22 years old.

“It was fought by youngsters in the big part that’s who were injured. And that’s who died,” said Hilliard.

The memorial museum in Canton hopes that all Vietnam vets and their families feel honored.

“I hope that they’re seeing that we did respect then we do honor them and we’re very proud of each of our Vietnam vets,” said Daniel Maucieri, veteran and museum treasurer.

Hoping to pass respect along from one veteran to another.

“I came into the military in 1972 which was three years before the end of the Vietnam era,” said Thibodeau.

Serving in the Air Force, and saving lives.

“I was in Okinawa and I was there with a Vietnam baby airlift bringing home the children who did not have parents,” said Thibodeau.

Remembering that she impacted countless people: Those who fought, survived and the families that stood behind them.

“Most of those children were adopted by people here in Texas,” said Thibodeau.