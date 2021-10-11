Vietnam Veterans Memorial coming to Sulphur Springs

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial as well as a mobile education center will be coming to Sulphur Springs from Nov. 4-7 at the Sulphur Springs High School Track.

The Walls That Heals will be open 24 hours a day and will be free to the public.

The Wall That Heals honors more than 3 million Americans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War. The exhibit bears the names of 58,279 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in that country.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica Wall and Mobile Education Center spreads healing legacy of the wall and educates about the impact of the Vietnam War

“We are beyond excited to have been chosen as one of only 28 sites all across the nation to host The Wall That Heals in 2021 – and the only site chosen in Texas,” said Mandy Kennedy, Hopkins County Veterans Memorial Committee.

“The Wall That Heals is sponsored locally by the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial, the Sulphur Springs Independent School District, and the City of Sulphur Springs in partnership to recognize Veterans of the Vietnam War and offer our community’s grateful appreciation for their service and sacrifice during a difficult time in our nation’s history. We also appreciate the generosity of local resident, Carol Gunn Vernon, who underwrote the $10,000.00 cost of hosting The Wall That Heals so that Hopkins County, Texas can welcome home America’s Vietnam Veterans.”

The Wall That Heals is transported from community to community in a 53-foot trailer. When parked, the trailer opens with exhibits built into its sides, allowing it to serve as a mobile Education Center telling the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall and the divisive era in American history.

“The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is pleased to bring The Wall That Heals mobile exhibit to Sulphur Springs in Hopkins County to allow local veterans and their family members a chance to experience The Wall. We will work carefully with the host to provide a safe opportunity for the community to experience the healing and educational aspects of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF. “Hosting The Wall That Heals provides an opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War on America.”

The three-quarter scale wall replica is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. Visitors will experience The Wall rising above them as they walk towards the apex, a key feature of the design of The Wall in D.C. Visitors are able to do name rubbings of individual service member’s names on The Wall.

The mobile Education Center exhibit includes:

Digital photo displays of “Hometown Heroes” – service members whose names are on The Wall that list their home of record within the area of a visit

Digital photo displays of Vietnam veterans from the local area honored through VVMF’s In Memory program which honors veterans who returned home from Vietnam and later died as a result of their service; video displays that teach about the history and impact of The Wall

Educational exhibits told through items representative of those left at The Wall in D.C.

A replica of the In Memory plaque; a map of Vietnam

A chronological overview of the Vietnam War

The exhibits tell the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall and the era surrounding the conflict, and are designed to put American experiences in Vietnam in a historical and cultural context.

The 2021 national The Wall That Heals tour is generously sponsored by USAA. Through a partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), the trucking industry, and Blue Beacon, the exhibit is able to travel across the country. Local sponsors are the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial Committee, Sulphur Springs Independent School District and the city of Sulphur Springs.

Since its debut in 1996, the exhibit has been on display in nearly 700 U.S. communities in addition to an April 1999 tour of the Four Provinces of Ireland and a visit to Canada in 2005.

The Wall That Heals is a program of VVMF, the nonprofit organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 1982.

The Wall That Heals is the only traveling exhibit affiliated with The Wall in Washington, D.C. and includes the largest Wall replica that travels the country. Two VVMF staff members lead volunteers on site, educate visitors and students, and ensure the reflective atmosphere of The Wall. More information can be found at: www.thewallthatheals.org .

About VVMF

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) is the nonprofit organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (The Wall) in Washington, D.C. in 1982. VVMF continues to lead the way in paying tribute to our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families. VVMF’s mission is to honor and preserve the legacy of service in America and educate all generations about the impact of the Vietnam War and era through programs, ceremonies and education materials. To learn more about VVMF, visit www.vvmf.org or call 202-393-0090