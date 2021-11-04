Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica traveling across country, selects Sulphur Springs as only stop in Texas

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK)- The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, opened up for residents to visit in Sulphur Springs on Thursday.

“Of course I’ve seen the one in Washington D.C., and I’m so excited that Mandy and her committee could organize this and get it here being the only stop in Texas,” said Tommy Allison, a Vietnam veteran.

Organizers are also looking forward to having people visit the exhibit.

“We are beyond excited to have been chosen as one of only 28 sites all across the nation to host The Wall That Heals in 2021,” said Mandy Kennedy, Hopkins County Veterans Memorial Committee.

East Texans can see The Wall and a mobile education center at the Sulphur Springs High School Track from Nov. 4-7.

The Walls That Heals will be open 24 hours a day and will be free to the public.

The memorial remembers the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War. The names of 58,279 men and women who lost their lives are also listed on The Wall.

Organizers hope the memorial reminds people of the significance of the Vietnam War.

“The Wall That Heals is sponsored locally by the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial, the Sulphur Springs Independent School District, and the City of Sulphur Springs in partnership to recognize Veterans of the Vietnam War and offer our community’s grateful appreciation for their service and sacrifice during a difficult time in our nation’s history. We also appreciate the generosity of local resident, Carol Gunn Vernon, who underwrote the $10,000.00 cost of hosting The Wall That Heals so that Hopkins County, Texas can welcome home America’s Vietnam Veterans.”

The Wall That Heals travels across the country in a 53-foot trailer that is also a mobile education center.

“The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is pleased to bring The Wall That Heals mobile exhibit to Sulphur Springs in Hopkins County to allow local veterans and their family members a chance to experience The Wall. We will work carefully with the host to provide a safe opportunity for the community to experience the healing and educational aspects of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF. “Hosting The Wall That Heals provides an opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War on America.”

The replica is 375 feet long and 7.5 feet high. Visitors can see The Wall rising above them, and this is similar to the original memorial in D.C. People can also add name rubbings of service members to The Wall.

The mobile education center exhibit includes photos of hometown heroes, or service members who lived in the area that the memorial is currently visiting. There is also a chronological summary of the Vietnam War, and other exhibits.

Since its debut in 1996, the exhibit has been on display in nearly 700 U.S. communities in addition to an April 1999 tour of the Four Provinces of Ireland and a visit to Canada in 2005.

The Wall That Heals is a program of VVMF, the nonprofit organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 1982.